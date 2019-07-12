DC subpoenas NRA, charitable foundation

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) -- The DC Attorney General's office issued subpoenas to the National Rifle Association on Friday asking for financial records.

In a statement cited by the Washington Post, DC Attorney General Karl Racine said his office is trying to determine whether the NRA and its charitable foundation are operating within the bounds of the District's Nonprofit Act.

The AG's office says it is seeking documents detailing - "among other things" - their financial records, payments to vendors, and payments to officers and directors.

The powerful gun lobby has been embroiled in controversy in recent months amid infighting that landed a number of its most prominent members on the sidelines.

On Thursday, conservative icon Oliver North said he was pushed out as NRA president in an effort to avoid scrutiny regarding their financial records.

He said the red flags began to emerge this past spring when he heard that NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre had received tens of thousands of dollars in clothing, private jet travel and other perks from the group's longtime marketing firm, Ackerman McQueen; he also has questioned money being paid to the law firm that has represented NRA in its fight against that firm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news update - we will have additional details as they become available.