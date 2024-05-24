Deadly motorcycle crash in Buckeye; 'Super Size Me' filmmaker dies l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - A crash in the west Valley between a motorcyclist and a semi-truck left a man dead, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker who famously ate only McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of fast food has died, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 24.
1. Deadly motorcycle, semi crash in west Valley
A man is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and semi-truck near MC85 and Baseline Road.
2. ‘Super Size Me’ filmmaker dies at 53
Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker who famously ate only at McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of fast food, has died.
3. Multi-car pileup in Phoenix
SkyFOX video over the scene on May 24 showed several cars almost stacked on top of each other near Central Avenue and Indian School Road.
4. Dog behind ‘doge’ meme dies
Kabosu, the Japanese Shiba Inu who inspired countless "doge" internet memes and later became the face of Dogecoin, has died, according to her owner.
5. SUV explodes in parking lot
A Toyota SUV exploded in a Van Nuys parking lot late Thursday night.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/24/24
A warm Friday in the Valley with a high in the upper 90s