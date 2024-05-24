Expand / Collapse search

Deadly motorcycle crash in Buckeye; 'Super Size Me' filmmaker dies l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 24, 2024 9:52am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
morning brief may 24 article

PHOENIX - A crash in the west Valley between a motorcyclist and a semi-truck left a man dead, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker who famously ate only McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of fast food has died, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 24.

1. Deadly motorcycle, semi crash in west Valley

Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck in Buckeye
Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck in Buckeye

A man is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and semi-truck near MC85 and Baseline Road.

2. ‘Super Size Me’ filmmaker dies at 53

Morgan Spurlock, 'Super Size Me' documentary filmmaker, dies at 53
Morgan Spurlock, 'Super Size Me' documentary filmmaker, dies at 53

Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker who famously ate only at McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of fast food, has died.

3. Multi-car pileup in Phoenix

Multiple cars involved in midtown Phoenix crash
Multiple cars involved in midtown Phoenix crash

SkyFOX video over the scene on May 24 showed several cars almost stacked on top of each other near Central Avenue and Indian School Road.

4. Dog behind ‘doge’ meme dies

Kabosu, Shiba Inu behind 'doge' meme and face of Dogecoin, has died
Kabosu, Shiba Inu behind 'doge' meme and face of Dogecoin, has died

Kabosu, the Japanese Shiba Inu who inspired countless "doge" internet memes and later became the face of Dogecoin, has died, according to her owner.

5. SUV explodes in parking lot

SUV explodes in Los Angeles parking lot after man lights cigarette
SUV explodes in Los Angeles parking lot after man lights cigarette

A Toyota SUV exploded in a Van Nuys parking lot late Thursday night.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/24/24

A warm Friday in the Valley with a high in the upper 90s