Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck in Buckeye

A man is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and semi-truck in the west Valley.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on May 24 near MC 85 and Baseline Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the crash caused a diesel spill, but it has been contained by hazmat crews.

It's unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Roads in the area are shut down due to the investigation.

