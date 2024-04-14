Deadly Phoenix stabbing: Woman allegedly calls police and says she stabbed her family member

A woman is dead and another woman is in jail after a stabbing in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon, the department said. Police say they were family members.

Investigators say the unidentified suspect called 911 and said she had stabbed another woman inside a home near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road around 1:40 p.m. on April 14.

"Officers located the home and made entry finding an adult female, later identified as 75-year-old Ruby Pittman, with at least one stab wound. Pittman did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

The suspect reportedly admitted to police that she was responsible for the woman's death. For now, police say the two women are family members but cannot say exactly how they're related.

No further information is available.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.

Map of where the incident happened: