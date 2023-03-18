Expand / Collapse search

'Delay filling completely': Gas expert weighs in on Phoenix area gas prices, shortage

By FOX 10 Staff
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 05: In this photo illustration, a gas pump is filling up a vehicle at a Chevron gas station on December 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. U.S. gas prices have dropped towards $3 a gallon, with global gas prices having steadily dro (Getty Images)

PHOENIX - If you haven't noticed yet, gas prices have shot up within the last few weeks in the Phoenix area and an expert with GasBuddy is explaining why.

"Phoenix and parts of Western Arizona are having some temporary challenges getting gasoline to the pumps as quickly as motorists are filling up," says a portion of a tweet by Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy.

He suggests drivers not fill up their cars completely to help lessen the impact of the shortage.

De Haan says the issue is likely made worse because of Arizona's three different "blends of gasoline required during March."