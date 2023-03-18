'Delay filling completely': Gas expert weighs in on Phoenix area gas prices, shortage

article

If you haven't noticed yet, gas prices have shot up within the last few weeks in the Phoenix area and an expert with GasBuddy is explaining why.

"Phoenix and parts of Western Arizona are having some temporary challenges getting gasoline to the pumps as quickly as motorists are filling up," says a portion of a tweet by Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy.

He suggests drivers not fill up their cars completely to help lessen the impact of the shortage.

De Haan says the issue is likely made worse because of Arizona's three different "blends of gasoline required during March."