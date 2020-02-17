Democratic Party chairman visits Arizona as battle to turn the state blue continues

The Democratic Party is pushing to win Arizona this year, and the party is spending big money to flip the state, and holding a presidential debate next month.

It's been nearly 20 years since the Democratic Party held a presidential primary debate in Arizona.

On Monday, the Chairman of the Democratic Party, Tom Perez, was in Arizona. Perez came out swinging during a Democratic roundtable discussion. With an anti-Trump sign as the backdrop and the media invited to listen in, Perez says he believes the Democrats will stake their claim to Arizona in 2020.

"I am confident that we will not only win the presidency here, but Arizona will be part of taking back the U.S. Senate," said Perez.

The party brought in two people to highlight their top topic of healthcare, including a woman who survived a brain tumor, and the father of a boy who was born with a heart condition.

Both faced huge medical bills, and both were helped by Obamacare.

"We applied for Medicaid in Arizona, and it's been a lifesaver," said Steve Gomez.

Advertisement

Party officials hope the presidential primary debate will drum up support for the party, and help vote out Donald Trump.

"I'm very excited, and I think there will be a lot of voters who will get one last time to kick the tires," said Perez.

In 2016, Trump won Arizona by 3.5%. Meanwhile, officials with the Arizona Republican Party released a statement that reads, in part:

"Republicans are working tirelessly to keep our families and communities safe by securing our border, ending the scourge of human trafficking, and combating America's opioid epidemic."