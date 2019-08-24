Detroit billionaire offering $10,000 reward for missing Scottsdale marine

A billionaire and philanthropist from Detroit, Michigan is offering a $10,000 reward to the person who finds a missing combat veteran from Scottsdale.

Scottsdale Police say Jesse Conger was last seen August 14 at his Scottsdale apartment. He is described as a 37-year-old white man, 6'2", 200 pounds, with brown hair, a full beard, and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his left arm and the word "rise" tattooed on his chest.

Conger is a veteran who is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, according to family. Police said he reportedly made suicidal statements in the days leading up to his disappearance.

He may be driving a 2015 Toyota Camry with Nevada license plate number 696G03 and is believed to possibly be in Mexico.

Bill Pulte, the Chief Executive Officer of Pulte Capital and Blight Authority, offered to help in the search, vowing to give $10,000 in reward money to whoever helps find Conger.

Pulte is a billionaire and philanthropist in Detroit who calls himself the inventor of Twitter philanthropy.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jesse Conger, please call Scottsdale Police.