Glendale Police identify boy found alone

Police say they have identified a 4-year-old boy who was found alone in Glendale.

Glendale Police say the boy was spotted crossing 59th Avenue from east to west at Alice Avenue on Feb. 18.

"Although he is verbal, he does not answer questions appropriately and is possibly on the autism spectrum," police said. "We do not have a name."

Police added that attempts to contact the boy's family in the area were unsuccessful, however, the boy has since been identified.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a 4-year-old boy who was found alone in Glendale. (Glendale Police Department)

