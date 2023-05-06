Do you know who killed this bighorn sheep in Apache County? Arizona Game and Fish need help finding suspect

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is looking for the person responsible for killing a bighorn sheep ram near Nutrioso in Apache County – close to the New Mexico-Arizona border.

The animal was shot and killed between the late evening of April 28 and early morning on April 29, game and fish said.

"The ram was found in a rock quarry, one mile west of U.S. Highway 191. AZGFD officers believe that others in the area may have information about the violation," a news release read. "This is not the act of a hunter. Poaching is a crime and is stealing wildlife from the citizens of Arizona …"

Bighorn Sheep. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call AZGFD's 24/7 hotline at (800) 352-0700 or visit www.azgfd.gov/ogt and reference case no. 23-000890 – you can remain anonymous.

"Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Money for rewards comes from donations, court fines, and civil restitution by violators who commit wildlife crimes," game and fish said. "The Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society is also offering an additional $2,500 reward for information that helps lead to a conviction."

Map of the area where the sheep was found: