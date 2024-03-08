Dog doused with gasoline, lit on fire in Phoenix; Silent Witness offers reward

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest after police say a dog died after he was lit on fire in Phoenix.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on March 5 while Duke a 16-year-old pitbull/mastiff, was sleeping in a backyard near 25th Avenue and Washington Street.

"After dousing Duke and his bed with gasoline, they then lit him and the mattress on fire," Silent Witness said.

Duke suffered severe burns and had to be put down.

"Just such a great guy, and a lot of people around this city knew him – he would love to ride in the truck and go on adventures, neighbors loved him," said Duke's owner. "He got to go cross-country two years ago to see my son when he was in the Navy, and Texas. We took him cross-country; him and Dutchess had a great time. [He] kept the kids company and kept us all safe around here, just a wonderful companion. We're a tight-knit community. I've lived here 17 years. One of my neighbors across the street has been here 60-40 years. We all know each other, so for something like this to happen, it just affects all of us, so we gotta get this person or people off the streets, punish them for what they did. So they can't hurt anybody else or any other animals."

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

