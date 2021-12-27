Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until TUE 4:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Donate blood in Tempe during critical shortage and get free Phoenix Open ticket, pizza

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

NORWOOD MA. MARCH 31: Francis Rose gives blood during a blood drive by the American Red Cross held at Ferrari of New England on March 31, 2020 in Norwood, MA. (Staff Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Want a free pizza and ticket to the Waste Management Phoenix Open all for being a blood donor? Now is the chance.

Vitalant says 500 blood donors are needed as it's experiencing a depleted supply due to several factors – so it's hosting a "Saving Arizona Blood Drive" on Jan. 2 at the Tempe Center for the Arts from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"In appreciation for donating at the Saving Arizona blood drive, all donors will be thanked with a voucher for a Streets of New York 10" cheese pizza and a voucher for a one-day admission to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, courtesy of the event sponsors," a news release read.

There's an urgent need for Type-O donors. "The universal blood that can be substituted for other types in emergencies," Vitalant said.

Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled here.

"Christmas through New Year’s Day are the lowest 10 days of the year for blood donations, but patients require more transfusions in January than during any other month of the year. Arizona’s blood supply continues to feel the impact of the pandemic," the news release went on to read.

