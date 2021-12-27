Donate blood in Tempe during critical shortage and get free Phoenix Open ticket, pizza

article

Want a free pizza and ticket to the Waste Management Phoenix Open all for being a blood donor? Now is the chance.

Vitalant says 500 blood donors are needed as it's experiencing a depleted supply due to several factors – so it's hosting a "Saving Arizona Blood Drive" on Jan. 2 at the Tempe Center for the Arts from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"In appreciation for donating at the Saving Arizona blood drive, all donors will be thanked with a voucher for a Streets of New York 10" cheese pizza and a voucher for a one-day admission to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, courtesy of the event sponsors," a news release read.

There's an urgent need for Type-O donors. "The universal blood that can be substituted for other types in emergencies," Vitalant said.

Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled here.

"Christmas through New Year’s Day are the lowest 10 days of the year for blood donations, but patients require more transfusions in January than during any other month of the year. Arizona’s blood supply continues to feel the impact of the pandemic," the news release went on to read.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: