Double shooting in Tempe leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Deadly shooting in Tempe under investigation

Tempe police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near US 60 and Mill Avenue on Wednesday night.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near US 60 and Mill Avenue on Wednesday night.

Officers say they found two people with gunshot wounds after responding to a shooting call.

One person died from their injuries at the hospital, and the other is in critical condition.

Investigators believe the two were fighting before the shooting happened, but it is unknown what led up to that dispute.

No one else was involved, and there are no threats to the public, police said.

