Downtown Phoenix shooting ends with man dead, 2 others injured

A shooting in downtown Phoenix left a man dead and two others in the hospital overnight.

Witnesses heard the gunfire break out near 15th Avenue and Taylor Street sometime before 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 4.

By the time officers arrived, three men had been shot.

One of the men died from his injuries, and the other two are in unknown condition.

Detectives are still working to find out what caused the shooting.

The scene of a deadly triple shooting near 15th Avenue and Taylor.

