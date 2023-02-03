One year after explosion, homes in North Phoenix neighborhood still under repair

It has been almost one year since a multi-million dollar home in North Phoenix was destroyed in an explosion, and several nearby homes are still being repaired as a result of what happened.

The explosion happened in a neighborhood near 36th Street and Lincoln Drive in February 2022. No injuries were reported, and no one was in the home at the time of the explosion.

The blast also damaged nine other homes in the area.

Phoenix Fire officials say they still do not know what caused the explosion. The damage was so bad, the evidence was literally blown to pieces. Meanwhile, damages to neighboring homes were so intense that some people still can't live in them.

"How does this happen? We still don’t know exactly what happened. No one's ever said," said Katie Worden.

Worde's father built the property nearly 30 years ago. She said her friend was inside at the time of the explosion.

"Windows all blew in. Front door blew in. Garage door was buckled, and she had no idea what was going on," said Worden. "She was in shock. She got thrown, had a concussion."

Looking around the neighborhood, it still looks like how it was just days after the explosion, with windows still boarded up, and walls still being repaired. Many of the homes need custom repairs, and the rocky hillside makes it hard for construction crews.

"We got lucky," said Worden. "I think we’re getting done more quickly than anyone else."

Construction and headaches aside, Worden says she is thankful it wasn’t much worse.

"Thank god nobody was hurt. Thank God nobody was home here. My friend was home here, but no physical damage. The other gal that was home, I think, is still dealing with PTSD, but thank God no one was hurt. That’s the bottom line. This is all fixable."

We have reached out to the owners of the home that exploded for comment, but they have yet to respond.

