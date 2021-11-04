Expand / Collapse search

DPS: 1 dead in crash on US 93 north of Wickenburg

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 8:26AM
Yavapai County
WICKENBURG, Ariz. - One person was killed in a two-car crash along U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg on Nov. 4.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened near milepost 172.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The victim's identity has not been released.

After being closed for several hours, both directions of the highway have reopened.

