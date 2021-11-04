DPS: Suspect sought after trooper injured in hit-and-run crash

article

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect after a trooper was injured in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning.

According to DPS, the incident happened near Interstate 10 and 91st Avenue.

"Initial info indicates this will be a minor-injury hit-and-run collision," the department said on Nov. 4. "A vehicle struck a DPS Trooper and did not stop. A search of the area is ongoing."

