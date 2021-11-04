DPS: Suspect sought after trooper injured in hit-and-run crash
article
TOLLESON, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect after a trooper was injured in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning.
According to DPS, the incident happened near Interstate 10 and 91st Avenue.
"Initial info indicates this will be a minor-injury hit-and-run collision," the department said on Nov. 4. "A vehicle struck a DPS Trooper and did not stop. A search of the area is ongoing."
More Arizona crime news
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Tempe
- Yuma border agents seize drone carrying heroin, GPS tracker
- Arrest made in March 27 fatal hit-and-run crash of Maricopa County worker Gustav Danielson
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.