Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle near 52nd Street and Broadway on Wednesday night, Tempe police said.
Officials say the pedestrian, who was not identified, had crossed the street against a no cross sign when they were hit by a vehicle heading east down Broadway Road.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.
Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The scene of a pedestrian crash near 52nd Street and Broadway.
More Arizona headlines
- Authorities: 2 men, 2 girls, a woman badly injured in Phoenix 4-car crash
- Daniel Robinson: Investigators release new details about crash leading up to geologist's disappearance
- Arrest made in March 27 fatal hit-and-run crash of Maricopa County worker Gustav Danielson
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement