Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Tempe

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle near 52nd Street and Broadway on Wednesday night, Tempe police said.

Officials say the pedestrian, who was not identified, had crossed the street against a no cross sign when they were hit by a vehicle heading east down Broadway Road.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The scene of a pedestrian crash near 52nd Street and Broadway.

