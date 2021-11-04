South Phoenix mobile home destroyed in 'suspicious' fire

Investigators are looking into a "suspicious" fire that scorched a south Phoenix mobile home Wednesday afternoon.

The home went up in flames near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue at 2 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes. No one was injured, but one family has been displaced.

Officials say a man had been seen running away on foot from the home when the fire sparked.

