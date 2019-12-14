DPS: Interstate 10 reopens at Interstate 17 after semi truck falls

article

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened at Interstate 17 following a crash.

The Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday and involved an 18 wheeler. Troopers say the truck crashed and fell from the I-10 near 16th Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital.

The transition ramps from northbound and southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10 have also reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.