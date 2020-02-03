DPS: Man dies after being struck by vehicle on I-17

The Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 17.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 3:00 a.m. on Monday near I-17 and 7th Street. The man was running across the freeway when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

DPS says the vehicle stayed on the scene, and the driver showed no signs of impairment.

At this time, it is unclear why the man was on the freeway.

The investigation is ongoing.