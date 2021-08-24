Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County, Yuma County

DPS: Over 4,000 fentanyl pills found at home following drug arrests

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Drugs seized by the Arizona Department of Public Safety during the serving of a search warrant in August 2021. article

  (Courtesy: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they found a big stash of drugs at a home, following the arrest of three people in connection with drug-related offenses.

Officials: Suspects have gang connections

(From left to right) Robert Flores, Dina Peralta, and Michael Salazar

(From left to right) Robert Flores, Dina Peralta, and Michael Salazar (Courtesy: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

According to a post made on DPS's Facebook page, investigators say the three suspects, identified as 37-year-old Robert Flores of Phoenix, 41-year-old Michael Salazar of Mesa, and 50-year-old Dina Peralta of Mesa, were arrested on Aug. 19, following a two-day investigation that centered on people who allegedly trafficked large quantities of meth and fentanyl pills.

"Detectives believe all three suspects are career criminals. Two of the arrested subjects are documented gang members, both on probation, and the third was identified as a gang associate who had five outstanding felony warrants for her arrest for similar crimes," read a portion of the statement.

Drug stash found at home

DPS officials say following the suspect's arrest, they served a search warrant at a home, where officers seized 87.6lbs of meth, 4,450 fentanyl pills, along with a handgun and two cars.

Officials did not say where they served the search warrant.

Investigators say Flores, Peralta and Salazar are being accused of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, and illegally conducting an enterprise.

