DPS: Over 4,000 fentanyl pills found at home following drug arrests

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they found a big stash of drugs at a home, following the arrest of three people in connection with drug-related offenses.

Officials: Suspects have gang connections

(From left to right) Robert Flores, Dina Peralta, and Michael Salazar (Courtesy: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

According to a post made on DPS's Facebook page, investigators say the three suspects, identified as 37-year-old Robert Flores of Phoenix, 41-year-old Michael Salazar of Mesa, and 50-year-old Dina Peralta of Mesa, were arrested on Aug. 19, following a two-day investigation that centered on people who allegedly trafficked large quantities of meth and fentanyl pills.

"Detectives believe all three suspects are career criminals. Two of the arrested subjects are documented gang members, both on probation, and the third was identified as a gang associate who had five outstanding felony warrants for her arrest for similar crimes," read a portion of the statement.

Drug stash found at home

DPS officials say following the suspect's arrest, they served a search warrant at a home, where officers seized 87.6lbs of meth, 4,450 fentanyl pills, along with a handgun and two cars.

Officials did not say where they served the search warrant.

Investigators say Flores, Peralta and Salazar are being accused of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, and illegally conducting an enterprise.

