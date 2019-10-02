DPS: Suspected impaired wrong-way driver stopped on I-17

A suspected impaired wrong-way driver was stopped early Wednesday morning on a Phoenix freeway.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, ADOT's wrong-way detection system alerted troopers to a Jeep going south in the northbound lanes of I-17 near Yorkshire just before 2:30 a.m.

Troopers used their own patrol car to stop the vehicle on I-17 near Northern.

DPS believes the 49-year-old woman who was driving the wrong way was impaired.