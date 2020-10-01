Driver killed after car crashes into tree in Phoenix

Police say one person is dead after a car crashed into a tree in the early-morning hours of Oct. 1 in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the crash happened at 3 a.m. near Seventh Street and Braeburn Drive when 19-year-old Vaio Tsano lost control of his car and crashed into a tree.

Tsano was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.