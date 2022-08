A person was killed on the I-10 south of Chandler on Monday, Aug. 29, says the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The crash near Queen Creek Road was reportedly between a truck and SUV, one of which rolled over, and a driver was ejected. It's unclear which car rolled over.

The name of the person who was killed hasn't been released.

There isn't any information about what caused the crash.

Stay with us for updates.