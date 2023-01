Impairment is believed to be a factor in a Phoenix crash that killed a pedestrian late Thursday night, police said.

Barry Casias, 38, was in the roadway when he was hit by a car near 27th Street and Thomas at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.

The male driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Police said impairment was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

