Driver wanted after woman dies in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix early Tuesday morning, and police are still searching for the driver.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Stephanie Spooner, was in the middle of the roadway at around 3:30 a.m. when she was reportedly hit by a car near 51st Avenue and Pierson Street.

Spooner was hospitalized in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

The vehicle, described as a dark-colored SUV, fled before authorities arrived.

No other suspect information was released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More Arizona headlines







