'Drug dealer' found passed out inside car and has drugs, gun seized, Peoria PD says

"As easy as taking drugs from a drug dealer."

That's how the Peoria Police Department described a recent drug bust in its city.

Officers responded to a report of a man passed out in a stolen car who they say was "impaired by the very drugs he was planning to sell in our community."

After helping the suspect with his medical needs, officers seized 101 grams of cocaine, 200 fentanyl pills, 39 grams of meth, 26 grams of heroin and nine ecstasy pills.

A gun was also taken from the suspect.

Police did not identify the suspect or detail what charges he might face.