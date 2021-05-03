Ducey: Arizonans receiving unemployment benefits must prove they are actively looking for work

article

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Monday issued an executive order stating that residents who are receiving unemployment benefits must show proof that they are actively looking for work.

The new executive order rescinds a previous order issued last year that waived this requirement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Arizona Department of Economic Security will begin enforcing the reinstated requirement the week of Sunday, May 23," the governor's office said in a news release.

"A year out from the start of the pandemic, jobs and vaccines are readily available," Ducey said in a statement on May 3. "Arizonans are ready to get back to work. Our economy is booming, jobs need filling, more than 2 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated, and vaccination appointments are available to anyone who wants one."

