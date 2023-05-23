Expand / Collapse search

Duck rescuer killed, Lauren Heiki murder update, a reported Phoenix kidnapping: tonight's top stories

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include a man who was rescuing ducks being killed in a crash, a hit-and-run driver is on the loose after deputies say a man was run over and killed, and a Waymo car fire is finally out after a week.

Here are the top stories for May 23.

1. Man rescuing ducks struck and killed in California street

A man helping a family of ducks get out of a Rocklin street was struck and killed by a driver on May 18, 2023, police said.

The man was helping the ducks at an intersection when a teen driver collided with him on May 18 in Rocklin, a Sacramento suburb, the Rocklin police department said. The teenage driver was not arrested.

Read more on this story

2. Suspect flees after running over downed motorcyclist in Maricopa County, sheriff's office says

Newlywed loses husband to hit-and-run driver

Deputies say a man who had just crashed into a construction sign and was ejected from his motorcycle was then run over by a hit-and-run driver. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down the suspect.

"'The possible ‘run vehicle’ ran over the downed motorcyclist after the initial single vehicle crash while he was lying in the northbound lanes on Dysart Road just before Rose Lane and continued north on Dysart Road without stopping at the scene or calling 911," the sheriff's office said.

Read more on this story

3. Lauren Heike murder: Not guilty plea entered for ex-convict accused of killing woman on Phoenix trail

Man pleads not guilty to killing Lauren Heike

Investigators say Zion Teasley's DNA was found on one of Heike's shoes. He was indicted with one count of first-degree murder in her death.

An attorney for Zion William Teasley, 22, entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf Tuesday, the day after a Maricopa County grand jury indicted Teasley on one count of first-degree murder.

Read more on this story

4. Man in custody after reported kidnapping at Phoenix motel

Woman reportedly kidnapped at Phoenix motel

According to police, officers responded to the Knight's Inn motel near Interstate 17 and McDowell Road at around 12:30 a.m. on May 23 after a woman reported that she had been taken by a man who was still inside a room.

Read more on this story

5. Arizona Waymo electric car fire burned itself out after a week: Phoenix Fire

Phoenix Fire: Waymo EV blaze is out

Phoenix Fire officials say they are getting national attention for a new approach they took to battle a fire involving an electric vehicle earlier in the month. The new approach was developed after Phoenix fire crews responded to a fire involving another electric vehicle in the Valley. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

The fire began in the area of 3rd Street and Buckeye Road, a place where many Waymo electric vehicles come to unload their GPS and ride data, according to officials with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Read more on this story