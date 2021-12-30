Duke Photography holds sale to empty out old building amid big move to uptown Phoenix

Looking for a photo backdrop, props or frames? Well, Duke Photography has you covered.

The well-known Phoenix-based business has new ownership and will soon have a new building - which means everything must go to make some space in the old building.

"We have refrigerators, computers, lots of furniture, lifts of office chairs, a lot of frames obviously, a lot of stuff to do with photos," said Eric Carter with Duke Photography.

Everything must go, according to Eric and Darcey Carter, who bought the business back in June. Since then, the pair has been busy moving to their new location near Central Avenue and Camelback.

"We decided to make a move," Eric said. "Duke Photography isn't as big as it once was, so now that it's smaller we just needed a smaller space."

Their next project has been clearing out the old 10,000 square-foot building on 7th Avenue and Thomas, the reason for today's sale.

"We took the stuff over to the new location, and this is all what’s left over from 70 years of being in business," Eric said.

Even if people aren't interested in taking the goods home, if anyone sees their picture hanging in the old gallery, it's theirs.

"You guys can shoot all the photos, and if you see yourself, come on down and get it," Eric said.

The Carters say that if everything isn't sold on Thursday, they will be having another sale in the near future.

As for the historic Duke Photography sign? It'll reportedly remain on the property, and the new owners will announce their planes for the building soon.

More info: https://www.dukephotos.com/

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.





