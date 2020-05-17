'East Desert Fire' grows to hundreds of acres as winds blow in its direction

article

Fire crews are battling a 300 to 500-acre fire in the Tonto National Forest in north Phoenix, with about 200 firefighters on scene.

The fire is burning near 24th Street and Desert Hills Drive.

Due to the fire, both lanes of SR 87 SB are open, but the right lane of SR 87 NB is closed, ADOT says as of 3:30 p.m.

Crews say winds are pushing fire through dry vegetation.

Crews are making progress, however, with several departments battling the fire including: Phoenix, Rural Metro, Glendale and Daisy Mountain Fire.

There are several homes in the area but are not in danger of being damaged. 10 to 15 people have been evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

There is not a number on containment at this time.