Eastbound I-10 closed near Riggs Road due to cement truck rollover crash

Authorities say eastbound I-10 is closed near Riggs Road due to a rollover crash involving an SUV and cement truck.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the cement truck has serious injuries and the driver of the SUV is being investigated for DUI.

The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Please avoid the area.

