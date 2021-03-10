Education advocates call on legislature to reject bill they say will be harmful to schools

Parents, teachers, and students gathered on March 10 to protest a bill they believe will be harmful to schools and educators, if passed.

"It would mean a lot of expected improvements to our education system would evaporate," said Rebecca Gau, Executive Director for Stand for Children AZ.

The bill in question is Senate Bill 1783, which critics claim will cut education funding created by Proposition 208, which was passed by voters in the November 2020 election.

The proposition, as passed, could bring in $827 to $940 million a year to schools by taxing a surcharge on individuals who make more than $250,000, or couples who make over $500,000.

"The intent of Prop 208 for a surcharge for the 1% in Arizona would be completely evaporated. That is not OK," said State Sen. J.D. Mesnard, who authored the bill.

State Sen. Mesnard says it creates a new tax category for small business owners, because he says he does not want Prop 208 impacting small businesses.

"What I did was draft a bill that to make sure that is the case to make an option for small businesses, and this isn’t about 208, but allowing us a craft tax policy that helps our small business during this difficult time," said State Sen. Mesnard. "As it turns out, there is an impact on Prop 208 revenue, which means Prop 208 is being funded on the backs of our small businesses."

Organizers of the protest say that is not the case, and adds that this is a sneaky loophole.

State. Sen. Mesnard says funding for education increases when the local economy is taken care of, but organizers of the protest say when education is strong, it attracts more people to Arizona.