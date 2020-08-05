Educators hold contrasting views on in-person classes as new school year nears for many Arizona students

In-person learning could start for some Arizona school districts in a matter of weeks, and that has sparked some pushback from teachers who say it’s too soon.

Meanwhile, other teachers say they’re ready to go back now.

Some teachers thinking of resigning

Jacob Frantz with the Queen Creek Education Association

According to the head of the Queen Creek Education Association, COVID-19 makes some teachers reluctant to have students filling the seats on August 17.

"Especially for our members who are high-risk or who have spouses who are high-risk at home," said Jacob Frantz with the Queen Creek Education Association. "It's pretty hard to get away from that immediate threat."

Frantz says he has has a dozen teachers coming to him who are thinking of resigning rather than return in person on August 17.

"I am constantly having to talk people down from resigning," said Frantz. "I have had a lot of requests to organize sickouts and walkouts, and people are very upset."

Charter school teacher says she's ready to head back

Heidi Hanna

Heidi Hanna, who teachers at a Chandler charter school, holds another view. She says while she understands why some teachers are reluctant, she is ready to go back.

"I see the data. I see the stats. I see were at the top of the curve, and maybe going down. I feel like we're doing enough protocol of masks everywhere and sanitizing everywhere," said Hanna. "I think for people that are not for in-person learning or teaching to be more supportive of those that want to go back. I think I've seen a lot of the 'oh, I don't want to go back, I don,t want teachers or students to go back,' but how about myself, who wants to back, to be more supportive of me and my opinion? I feel like I'm the minority voice here."

