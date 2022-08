Officers responded to a water rescue in Chandler on Monday night after an elderly woman drove into a canal.

SkyFOX was over the scene on Aug. 8 at around 9:30 p.m. near Cooper and Frye Roads.

Chandler Police say the woman suffered unknown injuries, and it's unclear what caused her to drive into the canal.

No further details were released.

