Expert: Airlines may be preparing for an end to Boeing 737 MAX’s grounding

After two crashes that killed 346 people, the Boeing 737 MAX jet has been grounded since mid-March. However, some airlines are reportedly asking their employees how they feel about flying on these jets.

Off-camera, a flight attendant told FOX 10 that her airline supervisors are calling attendants to get their mood and feelings on possibly flying on a 737 MAX aircraft in the future.

Although there is no official ending to the grounding in sight, Ed Coleman, a former pilot and Department Chair for Safety Sciences for Embry-Riddle, says airlines may be setting the groundwork now for a future take off, and this may be why some flight attendants are being contacted now by their supervisors.

"They're looking to figure out what questions are at the forefront in most people's minds. What's going to make you not want to get on the plane, what do we need to show you to prove that it's safe to get back on the airplane, to help you do your job and feel safe at it," said Coleman.

Although some airlines have canceled flights into January and even February, Coleman doesn't think holiday travel will be affected dramatically.

"I don't think it's a big of an issue now," said Coleman. "One of the things that's going to affect it is capacity, because the airlines depended on these aircraft, so their capacity is down, so you're seeing fuller airplanes."

Since the 737 MAX has been one of the most scrutinized aircraft in the last 10 years, Coleman thinks it may be one of the safest once the grounding is lifted.

"If you look back, it's happened in the past too," said Coleman. "The DC-10 had issues too when it first came out, and there was some other aircraft in history, and after a short grounding, they ended up becoming one of the safest airplanes flying."

The FAA has no official timeline on when the planes will be certified to fly.