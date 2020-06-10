FAA, NTSB investigating plane crash near Ak-Chin Regional Airport in Maricopa

The FAA and NTSB are investigating a plane crash that happened Tuesday night near the Ak-Chin Regional Airport in Maricopa.

According to an FAA spokesman, a single-engine Zenith 601HDS crashed two miles northeast of the airport at 8:30 p.m.

The pilot was the only person on board. The pilot's condition is unknown at this time.

The FAA says the plane took off from the Deer Valley Airport.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.