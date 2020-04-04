Fallen Phoenix Police Officer Greg Carnicle honored throughout his neighborhood

article

“In this community we bleed blue” is just one of the dozens of signs posted up in the neighborhood where Phoenix Police Commander Greg Carnicle lived.

He died in an officer-involved shooting March 29th when he responded to a call for a domestic disturbance. Two other Phoenix Police Officers were injured.

Officer Alicia Hubert was released from the hospital and is recuperating at home. Officer Marissa Dowhan remains hospitalized while her condition continues to improve, the department said.

On Saturday, nearly a week after the tragic shooting, neighbors of Carnicle set out dozens of signs in their front yards, honoring the fallen officer.

"It came together that we needed to do something positive in the face of something negative," said neighbor Brandy Erven.

The neighborhood also wants the Phoenix Police Department to know they stand with them.

"Right now is letting them know that we are a supportive community, we support our police department and first responders. We are hurting with them and we are healing with them right now," Erven said.

Carnicle's death in the midst of a global pandemic, but nevertheless, treasured by the community.

"With everything going on with [COVID-19], a community can come together even with social distancing and honor someone who gave 30 plus years and his life to the community," she said.

American flags lined the streets and signs showed the love the community has for its first responders. Blue ribbons also show the courage of being a police officer.

"Especially for Commander Carnicle's family, for them to know that we’re healing and hurting supporting them and doing everything in step with them," Erven explained.

His immediate family will hold a small funeral mass on Tuesday April 7th, with a full police memorial service planned once restrictions are lifted on large gatherings, the department announced.

To allow the community to come together virtually, the department will be hosting a virtual moment of silence to be held on the department's Facebook page on Tuesday April 7th at noon.