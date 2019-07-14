Family and friends of 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run hold vigil; suspect sought

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix Police need your help finding a hit-and-run driver accused of killing two people. Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember one of the victims with a candlelight vigil.

There's already a memorial left behind for 17-year-old Nestor Lopez. His mother tells us he was just walking to the store to buy some chips and ice cream. But police say the suspect sped through the center turn lane south on 43rd Ave., crashing into Lopez before driving off and running a red light at Osborn Road, where the suspect wrecked a 2007 Scion driven by 28-year-old Edgar Ferral Lopez, also killing him.

We don't have a description of the suspect, but police say he or she drove a 1997 Lincoln Town car they left behind, running away from both scenes. This all happened Saturday night just before 11 p.m. Another car, a Chevy Silverado, was hit by vehicles moved by the crash, but the two people who were inside of the car are reported to be OK.

Orme Park is a spot Nestor loved to visit, family members say. But Sunday night, they grieve for the teen they say had the biggest heart - taken too soon by reckless driving.

"I was lying there, waiting for him and I [saw an] ambulance go by our street," said Maribel Dominguez, Nestor's mom. "And I felt something, so I text him [asking if he was OK]."

The mother of 17-year-old Nestor is devastated. She tells us she didn't find out her son was dead until the early morning and she never got to say goodbye as she knew something went wrong when she heard sirens go by. She says Nestor was a protective son with the biggest heart who wanted to make her proud.

He made this walk to the store many times and now he's gone. She wants justice - not only for him, but for the family of Edgar Lopez as well.

Advertisement

"This person needs to be arrested and pay for what he did," Dominguez said. "I'm never going to get my son back and the other family isn't [going to] get their family back, so I'm pleading [for] anyone who knows any information of who it was [to] turn them in [because] you don't want that to be your child. You don't want to find out six hours later that your son is dead."

Dozens of family and friends are also in pain, wondering why Nestor had to die less than a month before his 18th birthday. His older sister says she text him after the deadly crash.

"I told him that I was damaged," Bianca Dominguez said. "That I was hurt, that I just hope he was okay to come home."

Tamara Washington says she saw the suspect go by and stopped her car to help Nestor, calling 911. She tried CPR but says it was too late. Nestor's family is thankful she was there.

"When I say flying [by], it was almost like a blur," Washington said of the car.

Tonight, they hope for justice and remember the young man who loved Hip-hop music, his friends, and family.

"I could gell him like right here, telling me to stay strong, Bianca said. "To live for him - not just for me, And [I'm going to] do it."

If you have any information on the suspect, you're urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Family of Nestor Lopez has created a GoFundMe to help assist with funeral expenses.