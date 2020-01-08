Family of suspect shot and killed by Phoenix Police in 2019 officially files lawsuit against the city

The family of Jacob Harris, a 19-year-old who was shot and killed by Phoenix Police in January 2019, has officially filed a lawsuit against the city.

According to information provided by Phoenix Police at the time, The shooting that killed Jacob happened during the early morning hours of January 11, 2019.

Jacob Harris was reportedly one of four suspects in a break-in of a What-A-Burger in Avondale. Police watched the crime play out, pursued the car to Camelback and 91st Avenue, and engaged. That’s when Jacob was shot and killed by officers. One of the officers claimed Jacob turned slightly to his right, making a motion at the officers with a gun.

The three other suspects, a 20-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 14-year-old, are charged with Harris’ murder.

Meanwhile, the two officers' actions have been deemed justified.

In the $6 million lawsuit, the family of Jacob Harris accuses officers of lying about what happened.

"I can’t fully mourn him," said Roland Harris.

Roland Harris says the ongoing litigation between his family and Phoenix Police over his son's death has been tough. Roland, who believes his son was unjustly killed by Phoenix Police officers, has a message to police who were involved.

"I’m not a weak man, and I want to tell David norman and Officer Brentz [that] you murdered the wrong kid this time," said Roland. "Your days are over. You just don’t know it yet. You can count your days, enjoy your time as a police officer because it’s coming to an end."

Roland Harris

A video taken from a police helicopter and mistakenly only released to one media outlet shows how the shooting played out. The family has not received it, but their attorney is making a motion this week to get the full video released.