Family of teen who died in officer-involved shooting files Notice of Claim

A lawyer has filed a Notice of Claim in connection with a shooting that left a man dead in February.

According to a previous report, the incident happened in Avondale. Police say they responded to reports of shoplifting at a Family Dollar store near Dysart Road and Riley Drive at about 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, where a suspect, described as a black person who was wearing green and riding a purple bicycle, had allegedly shoplifted from the same store earlier in the day.

An officer later found a person matching the suspect's description at the Agua Fria River bottom near 10th Street and Riley Drive.

"As the officer approached the male, the male was observed to have a possible sharp tool on his waistband which later turned out to be one of three knives in the male’s possession," police said.

As the officer began placing the suspect in handcuffs, police say he resisted, and a struggle ensued between him and the officer. The suspect reportedly choked the officer, who was on the ground, and tried to reach for the officer's holstered gun.

Police say the officer got back up to his feet, and the suspect again tried choking him. The officer then pulled out his gun and shot the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Amarion Hope.

The officer, meanwhile, reportedly suffered injuries to his neck and hand. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting was ultimately investigated by Peoria Police, who submitted their findings to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. The case remains under review.

Mother speaks out

On Sept. 21, we spoke with the suspect's mother, as news spread that she is planning to sue for $25 million in the death of her 17-year-old son.

"I never could have imagined going through something like this," said Keitha Tucker. "I never thought that I would have to experience losing a child."

Tucker remembered the moment she saw a photo, along with a plea for help in identifying a teen who was shorty and killed by an Avondale Police officer. Tucker knew it was Hope.

""It’s just been very hard," said Tucker.

Tucker described her son as a teen who loved cideo games, school, and his family. However, Tucker said Hope struggled with mental health issues, which were exacerbated when his school in Chicago closed during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Tucker said Hope was staying with his brother in Indianapolis when he went missing. Meanwhile, Tucker's attorney, Benjamin Taylor, believes Hope's death should have never happened.

"The basics of the case is this: you have a teenager who is unarmed, who is running away from the officer, and the officer pulls out his gun and shoots him multiple times in the back and kills him," said Taylor.

Tucker said she knows nothing will bring back her son.

"It hurts," said Tucker. "I miss him, our family misses him, and I just want justice."

Avondale city officials, along with Avondale Police officials, did not comment on the matter, due to the Notice of Claim and possible litigation.

Area where the officer-involved shooting happened