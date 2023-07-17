Family still looking for answers after 18-year-old Phoenix woman was killed over a year ago

Over a year after an 18-year-old girl was shot and killed in Phoenix, members of the victim's family are still searching for answers.

Riann Curry was shot and killed on March 20, 2022. Phoenix Police officers were responding to two related shooting calls, and Curry was reportedly shot in the area of 19th Avenue and Roeser Road.

At 35th Avenue and Lincoln Street, officers reportedly found Curry in a car. She was being taken to the hospital by witnesses, but they stopped and called 911 instead.

Curry died at the hospital not long after arriving. Detectives found more than 100 shell casings from multiple calibers at the scene.

Victim's mother vows not to stop

Members of Curry's family say their hearts will forever be broken, but knowing that the suspect is still out there is prolonging the pain, and they are hoping the case will not turn cold.

Family of slain girl still searching for justice said Anitra Curry, the victim's mother.

Anitra remembered her daughter on July 17.

"She will speak what’s on her mind, but also fun and loving," said Anitra. "Her favorite saying was ‘I am here for a good time, not a long time.’ She liked to have fun, and too bad that she kinda like lived those words that she said."

As days turned into weeks, which then turned to months, there's still no answers as to who or where the alleged killer is.

"It’s an unresolved feeling. We have been waiting for justice over a year and five months. It's very painful for us to go through. We wouldn’t want anything like this to happen to any other family," said the victim's cousin, Adrian Manns.

"It’s hard to get through these days. We just want to know who did this, and we don’t want that person who did it to ever feel comfortable enough to think that they have gotten away with something like this," said Anitra.

Curry had turned 18 a few months before her death. Curry's family said she had her whole life ahead of her.

"We just want to have justice," said Anitra. "Riann deserves justice. Her family deserves justice. We are not going to be able to rest in peace. No one is going to be able to rest. Most importantly, my daughter can't rest in peace until we know exactly what happened."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

