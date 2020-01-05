Expand / Collapse search

FD: 2 children, 3 adults injured in Tempe crash near Broadway and Rural

Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Fire says five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened Sunday at the intersection of Broadway and Rural Roads.

Fire officials say a total of five patients were evaluated. Three adults were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, a 10-year-old was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and a 7-year-old was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Southbound traffic on Rural Road is restricted at Vista Del Cerro and the westbound lanes of Broadway are closed at the intersection.

The investigation is ongoing.