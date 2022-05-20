Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
6
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Federal agents training Arizona officers on how to protect high-profile people in special training session

By
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona law enforcement learning skills to protect high-profile people

The Dignity Protection Training, which involved agents with the Diplomatic Security Service and Phoenix Police, took place at Phoenix Police's training facility. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

PHOENIX - Special training is wrapping up at a Phoenix Police training facility, where federal agents are teaching local officers how to protect high-profile people, on occasions ranging from a trip to the border to the upcoming Super Bowl in Glendale.

The Diplomatic Security Service is probably the biggest federal law enforcement agency people have never heard of. The DSS protects VIPs, assesses threat levels, and, in this case, teach local law enforcement to do the same thing.

Phoenix Police Department is the third department in th country to host local trainings like this. Officers from eight agencies received a crash course on the do's and don’ts of protective details, such as threat levels that are based on who the person is, and where they are.

In addition, trainees are put through scenarios that are based on actual events.

"The Phoenix Police Department is always looking to provide training for officers to help us do our jobs better, and ultimately serve the community better," said Sgt. Vincent Cole with the Phoenix Police Department.

Beyond defensive tactics, fighting off attacks and tactical driving, the officers also have to retrain their brains, so that they move away from trouble instead of moving towards it.

Local officers return the favor when DSS has to protect dignitaries that come to Arizona. They return the favor by helping them get the lay of the land.

Besides protection dignitaries and training others, the DSS also works on passport and visa fraud, which play a big part in human smuggling.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Image 1 of 3

 