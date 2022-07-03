Fiery crash at Phoenix intersection leaves 4 injured

Three people are in critical condition after a fiery crash near 7th Avenue and Bethany Home Road early Sunday morning.

The collision involved two vehicles, fire officials said. One person was thrown from the car, and one of the vehicles burst into flames.

Three victims had to be pulled from the car. Two women in their 30s and another unidentified patient were hospitalized with critical injuries.

Another person, a 21-year-old man, was hurt but is in stable condition.

Phoenix Police is investigating the crash.

