Fiery crash in Peoria sends 2 to the hospital, police say

A fiery crash in Peoria on Thursday night sent two people to the hospital, police said.

The crash happened on the evening of Thursday, May 9, near Grand and 91st avenues around 7:15 p.m.

"One of the vehicles did catch fire and thankfully everyone was able to get out. Two subjects have been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries," Peoria Police Officer Kristopher Babros said.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Map of where Grand Avenue and 91st Avenue is: