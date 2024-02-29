Fiery multi-car crash in Phoenix leaves 1 dead: FD

One person is dead, according to Phoenix Fire officials, as a result of a crash that Phoenix Police officials say involved multiple vehicles.

The incident unfolded in the area of 67th Avenue and Fillmore. One of the vehicles, according to fire officials, caught fire, but video taken by SkyFOX shows more than one vehicle that was charred.

"Preliminary information is this was a single vehicle collision with several parked cars. Officers located a victim with a gunshot wound in the car and detained a passenger who at this time is uncooperative," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement. "A barricade situation believed to be related has concluded with no additional leads."

In their statement, fire officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Where the incident happened