High Wind Warning
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
6
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
from SAT 6:00 AM MST until SUN 6:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 6:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Fiery multi-car crash in Phoenix leaves 1 dead: FD

PHOENIX - One person is dead, according to Phoenix Fire officials, as a result of a crash that Phoenix Police officials say involved multiple vehicles.

The incident unfolded in the area of 67th Avenue and Fillmore. One of the vehicles, according to fire officials, caught fire, but video taken by SkyFOX shows more than one vehicle that was charred.

"Preliminary information is this was a single vehicle collision with several parked cars. Officers located a victim with a gunshot wound in the car and detained a passenger who at this time is uncooperative," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement. "A barricade situation believed to be related has concluded with no additional leads."

In their statement, fire officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

