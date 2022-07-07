Fire at Buckeye Chipotle leaves man severely burned

A man is being treated for severe burns after a fire broke out at a Chipotle in Buckeye, police said.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant near Watson and Yuma roads just before 5 a.m. on July 7.

First responders discovered a 23-year-old man outside suffering from burns to 60% of his body, officials said.

"The fire suppression system inside the kitchen area activated and knocked the fire down," Buckeye Fire said in a statement.

The man was flown to Maricopa Burn Center for treatment, and the Chipotle has been closed until further notice.

Two businesses next to the restaurant have also been closed indefinitely for the investigation.

