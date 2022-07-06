Investigation underway following deadly crash in El Mirage, police say

article

Officials with the El Mirage Police Department say they are investigating a deadly two-car crash that happened on July 6.

The crash, according to police officials, happened in an area north of El Mirage Road and Olive Avenue, near the El Mirage City Hall. According to officials with El Mirage Fire Department officials, the crash happened at around 6:40 p.m., and four people, including three children, were initially taken to the hospital.

El Mirage Police officials did not release any information on the person who died.

