No shooting happened in area of north Phoenix mall, police say

article

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say a shooting did not happen in the area of a north Phoenix mall on July 6, after the department received multiple calls about a shooting in the area.

According to a statement, officials say multiple officers responded and spoke to witnesses at the scene after the calls came in, and they learned that the incident began as a verbal fight within a large group of teenagers.

"One of the teenagers pulled out an unknown device, which created a loud sound and produced a white smoke," read a portion of the statement. "There is no victim or evidence to indicate a firearm was discharged."

The mall, according to police, was placed on lockdown for a time. No injuries were reported, and officials say they have no suspect information to provide.

Other Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

(Click here for interactive map)