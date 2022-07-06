No shooting happened in area of north Phoenix mall, police say
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say a shooting did not happen in the area of a north Phoenix mall on July 6, after the department received multiple calls about a shooting in the area.
According to a statement, officials say multiple officers responded and spoke to witnesses at the scene after the calls came in, and they learned that the incident began as a verbal fight within a large group of teenagers.
"One of the teenagers pulled out an unknown device, which created a loud sound and produced a white smoke," read a portion of the statement. "There is no victim or evidence to indicate a firearm was discharged."
The mall, according to police, was placed on lockdown for a time. No injuries were reported, and officials say they have no suspect information to provide.
